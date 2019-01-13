Oklahoma double murder suspect appears in court for preliminary hearing

ARDMORE, Okla. – A man charged in connection with the fiery deaths of two people appeared in court last week for his preliminary hearing.

Investigators believe Carlton Franklin, 32, of Ardmore, is responsible for the deaths of Karlie Clearman and Justin Sullivan in November 2017. Their bodies were found in a charred car.

In Franklin’s preliminary hearing on January 11, District Attorney Craig Ladd called four witnesses and tried to present enough evidence to require a trial.

According to KTEN, several people have said they were at Clearman’s house on the morning of the murder. One witness claims Clearman said she was picking up Franklin in Pauls Valley. The witness reported hearing gunshots outside after an argument when Franklin and Clearman arrived back at the house.

When witnesses looked outside, they discovered Clearman’s car on fire and an SUV leaving the driveway.

Clearman’s family says even though their loved one is gone, she is dearly missed, and they hope justice will be served.

“I just want to let Karlie know we love her and we miss her, and that she’s always right here in our hearts,” said one family member.

KTEN reports a judge ordered Franklin’s formal arraignment for two counts of first-degree murder to take place March 13.