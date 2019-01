× Police investigate homicide in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY- Oklahoma City Police are investigating a homicide that left one man dead at a neighborhood near Northeast 78th and Kelley.

This happened just after 2:30 Sunday morning.

Police arrived on scene to discover one man dead within the residence.

Officials do not have a suspect in custody, or a suspect description, at this time.

This is a developing story.