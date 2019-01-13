× Police investigating armed robbery at Oklahoma City business

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a Dollar General near SW 70th and Western. Police say the robbery took place at approximately 8:37 p.m. Sunday.

The alleged suspect is being described as a shorter, “heavy-set,” black male, wearing all black; and ran northbound of the store with about 750 dollars.

Authorities also say they’re unsure of the weapon the suspect used in the robbery at this time.

If you think you’ve seen the suspect described, call Crime Stoppers at (405)235-7300.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.