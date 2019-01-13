Terry Wilson Takes Winding Road To Success, Changing Culture At Kentucky

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Del City High School quarterback Terry Wilson's taken a winding road to success before helping change the culture of Kentucky football.

After signing with the University of Oregon out of Del City, Wilson transferred to Garden City Community College and then signed with the University of Kentucky.

'Touchdown Terry' helped change the culture of Wildcat football by being a part of the third ten win season in school history.

Check out our Nate Feken's exclusive conversation with Wilson about his journey, and all his success.