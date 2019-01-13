× Thunder Bounce Back Against Spurs

Oklahoma City’s three game losing streak is over. The Thunder bounced back in a big way with a 122-112 win over San Antonio.

It didn’t seem as easy as the final score made it seem. OKC trailed by as many as 12 points in the second quarter. But the biggest difference in this game was the bench.

Abdel Nader had one of his most consistent, complete games in a Thunder uniform. Nader dropped 15 and didn’t miss a shot all night.

A constant in the Thunder’s three game skid was lack of bench production, but that wasn’t the case against San Antonio. Patrick Patterson drained a three in the second to cut the lead to nine. Patterson finished with 13, hitting all three of his three point attempts.

In the second half, the Thunder exploded. Especially Dennis Schroder.

OKC’s third quarter saw them outscore the Spurs 35-20. Schroder, who had struggled shooting the ball over the last couple of games, finished off the third with an impressive layup at the buzzer. OKC had a six point advantage after the third.

In the fourth, Dennis Schroder notched one of his four steals and finished the play with a little razzle-dazzle. He went through his legs to Russell Westbrook for a layup. Westbrook struggled shooting, but managed a 24 point effort.

Paul George had a quiet night by his standards recently, but still added 18 on five of 17 shooting. Steven Adams and Jerami Grant each added eight points.

Next up for OKC, they travel to Atlanta to face off with Trae Young and his Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday.