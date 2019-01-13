Tulsa police arrest man after allegedly stealing vehicle with kids inside

TULSA, Okla. – A man was arrested in Tulsa after he allegedly stole a vehicle with children inside.

The incident happened last week when a mother came out of a convenience store and discovered her vehicle missing, with her two children, ages 4 and 5, inside.

A witness who saw the event unfold tried to follow the car, but lost sight of it, according to FOX 23.

About an hour and a half later, police tracked down the car and watched the suspect, Jarrod Gilliam, pull into a nearby convenience store.

Gilliam was arrested and booked into the Tulsa County Jail on kidnapping and larceny complaints.

The mother told police she does not know Gilliam and that he doesn’t have a connection to her children.

The children were safe and returned to their mother.