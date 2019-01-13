× Upcoming wine tasting, auction to benefit OKC RIVERSPORT Junior Crew

OKLAHOMA CITY – A wine tasting and auction will be held at the end of month, benefiting the OKC RIVERSPORT Junior Crew.

Junior Crew athletes are committing to universities across the country, including the University of Central Florida, Ohio State University and Old Dominion University. Two athletes also have letters of intent from the United States Naval Academy.

“The opportunity for growth for OKC RIVERSPORT Junior Crew athletes does not end with high school,” said Executive Director Mike Knopp. “It’s an opportunity we want more kids to have which means we need to raise funds for scholarships and equipment.”

The event, “A Perfect Finish,” is set for January 26, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., at the McClendon Whitewater Center in downtown Oklahoma City’s Boathouse District. It will benefit the juniors program.

“We have 90 athletes in junior crew this year,” said Luke Reynolds, OKC RIVERSPORT Director of Youth Rowing. “Our team is growing, and they work very hard over the course of the season, but it’s hard for us to reach certain goals without the support from the community through events like ‘A Perfect Finish.’’’

There will a variety of wines, beer and food throughout the event.

Tickets are $75 per person, and proceeds go directly toward the purchase of equipment and scholarship athlete travel costs. Additional patron levels starting at $250 are available.

The OKC RIVERSPORT Junior Crew is for youth ages 13-19, and helps prepare young rowers for competition across the nation and also for potential collegiate and national team rowing.

To learn more or purchase tickets, click here, call (405) 552-4040 or email info@riversportokc.org.