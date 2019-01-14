Arrest made after man found shot dead in NE Oklahoma City neighborhood

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities have made an arrest in a deadly shooting on the city’s northeast side.

It started Sunday, at around 2:30 a.m., when police responded for a shooting call to the area near NE 78th and Kelley.

Police say when they arrived on scene, they found the body of Quaylan Jeffers, 38, in front of a residence.

According to investigators, Jeffers and Trichell Jones, 36, became involved in an altercation at the residence when Jeffers was shot.

Jones was interviewed by police and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on one count of first-degree murder.

Authorities have not released any other details.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Tip Line at (405)297-1200.