× Baylor’s Hot 3-Point Shooting Too Much for Cowboys

Baylor hit a season high 15 three-pointers, 11 in the first half, and rallied in the second half to come from behind and beat Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball team 73-69 on Monday night at Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater.

King McClure led the Bears with a career high 29 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, with six of those coming in the first half.

Oklahoma State built a six point lead in the second half, but couldn’t hold the lead.

McClure’s lone second half three-pointer broke a 61-61 tie and gave Baylor the lead for good.

OSU was led by Curtis Jones, who had 18 points off the bench and hit four three-pointers.

Three other Cowboys were in double figure scoring, with Cameron McGriff recording a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Both Yor Anei and Lindy Waters had 11 points.

OSU hit 13 of 29 from three-point range, but were just 39 percent overall from the field.

The Cowboys fall to 8-9 on the season overall, 2-3 in Big 12 play.

OSU visits Iowa State this Saturday for a 5:00 tipoff at Hilton Coliseum.