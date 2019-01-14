Body camera footage released of alleged shooting suspect’s arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police have released body camera footage that features the arrest of a man investigators allege shot a man during a drive-by shooting last week.

According to officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department, officers were called to the scene of a shooting near N. Western Ave. and Hefner Rd. on Jan. 9.

When they arrived, they were told the victim had been taken to the hospital in another vehicle.

A witness told officers that the victim got out of a silver four-door car and started running. Then the driver of the silver car fired several shots, hitting the victim as he ran.

Hours later, police arrested Telly Waterhouse on several complaints like assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

The victim is expected to be OK.