Chickasha dentist offering free dental treatment 

CHICKASHA, Okla. – A dentist in Chickasha is offering free dental treatment to adult patients towards the end of the month with his 12th annual Dentistry From The Heart event.

The event, held by Dr. John Phillips of 29th Street Dental Care, is a gift of free dental exams, x-rays, fillings, extractions and cleanings to those who would not otherwise have access to the treatments.

Dr. Philips and his team will offer the services to people in need, at no charge.

Services will be rendered to adult patients on a first come, first serve basis. Patients who need ongoing care or have problems which cannot be correct in one day will be referred to area community clinics, where they can receive ongoing treatment at a low or no cost.

Since it started, Dr. Phillips and his volunteers have treated more than 3,000 patients and provided more than $2.5 million in free dental care.

For this year’s event, Dr. Phillips has recruited additional dentists and volunteers from across the state so he can accommodate the anticipated increase in number of participants.

If you are interested in in the event, call (405) 222-2229. For general practice information, you can call 29th Street Dental Care at (405) 222-0222 or click here.

The event is set for January 25, from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 29th Street Dental Care office in Chickasha at 2900 Grand Avenue.