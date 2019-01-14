Cooking with Kyle: Kyle’s favorite lemon curd recipe

OKLAHOMA CITY – A delicious lemon curd can add a bit of zest to pretty much anything. Plus, it is quick and easy to make.

Recipe:

1 C sugar

1 stick butter, melted

3 eggs

1 C fresh lemon juice (roughly 3-4 medium lemons Zest from the lemons (optional – but encouraged)

In a large microwaveable bowl, beat eggs into sugar.

Whisk in melted butter and lemon juice. Whisk thoroughly, then add zest.

Place bowl in microwave and cook on full power in one minute intervals, whisking after each minute interval. Cook until curd has thickened slightly and thoroughly coats a spoon when inserted – usually 5 or 6 one minute intervals. Pour curd into lidded container and refrigerate. It will thicken as it cools.