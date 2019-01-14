Counterfeit money, firearm, stolen vehicle found following search at alleged robber’s Tecumseh residence 

TECUMSEH, Okla. – Thanks to the help of a young boy, police in Tecumseh were able to quickly respond to an armed robbery.

Police say they responded to Family Dollar Sunday night after a young boy, who was present during the robbery, was able to run to the bathroom where he called 911.

Officers were able to eventually identify the alleged robber. He was taken into custody at his residence and a search was conducted.

Police found the money he had allegedly taken, a fully loaded firearm, drug paraphernalia, a stolen vehicle and counterfeit money.