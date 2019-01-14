× Country music star Alan Jackson set to perform in Oklahoma City in April

OKLAHOMA CITY – Country music star Alan Jackson is set to perform in Oklahoma City this spring!

The Country Music Hall of Famer will be performing with newcomer William Michael Morgan.

Some of Jackson’s most popular songs include “Chattahoochee,” “Drive” and “Gone Country.”

His concert comes to the Chesapeake Energy Arena on Friday, April 12, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are not on sale yet and a date has yet to be announced.

Click here for more information.