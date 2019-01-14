Country music star Alan Jackson set to perform in Oklahoma City in April

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 08: Alan Jackson performs onstage at the 51st annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 8, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

OKLAHOMA CITY – Country music star Alan Jackson is set to perform in Oklahoma City this spring!

The Country Music Hall of Famer will be performing with newcomer William Michael Morgan.

Some of Jackson’s most popular songs include “Chattahoochee,” “Drive” and “Gone Country.”

His concert comes to the Chesapeake Energy Arena on Friday, April 12, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are not on sale yet and a date has yet to be announced.

