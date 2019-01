OKLAHOMA CITY – Crews battled an apartment fire in northwest Oklahoma City.

Firefighters responded to the area near Hefner and Council just after 2 p.m. Monday.

Crews who arrived first on scene reported seeing smoke and evacuated residents at the complex near the fire.

Officials will work to determine a cause of the blaze after extinguishing the fire.

A child was treated for smoke inhalation.

Damage was confined to one apartment.