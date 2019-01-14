Darci Lynne heading back to ‘America’s Got Talent’ stage

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma girl who won a national talent competition is returning to the ‘America’s Got Talent’ stage.

Darci Lynne Farmer is a singing ventriloquist from Oklahoma City who won hearts across the country, and a national competition.

“Well, it was one of my big dreams, but also I would like to keep ventriloquism alive because it’s not common, you know,” she said.

Following her first performance on the competition, she was given the Golden Buzzer by Mel B, meaning she advanced all the way to the live shows.

“Ventriloquism kind of helped me find my voice. It’s really helped me come out of my shell. My shyness is getting better,” Darci said.

The judges praised her performance and the audience gave her a standing ovation.

“We had an act early on, who were very good but I’m not gonna remember them in an hour. I’m gonna remember you in a week, in a month, in a year. You’re both brilliant and when you’ve got it, you’ve got it,” said Simon Cowell.

For her final performance, Darci Lynne stunned the audience and judges by performing with two puppets for the finals. Darci Lynne and her puppets, Petunia and Oscar, performed ‘With a Little Help from my Friends.’

“It was definitely my trickiest performance,” she said.

Since winning it all on the show, Darci Lynne has performed across the country and even got her own NBC special.

“Life has been amazing. I’ve gotten to do so many things that are so much fun. I’ve been touring, and I’ve gotten to do a lot of fun things that are coming out soon. Now, the Christmas special, so it’s been a whirlwind,” Darci said.

However, she is going back to where it all began.

'America's Got Talent: The Champions' will pit the winners against one another to find the ultimate champion.

The first episode is set for Monday night at 7 p.m.