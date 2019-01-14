Family fed up with flooding at Moore Cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOORE, Okla. - A family in Moore is furious. They were unable to watch their mother be buried.

The family said it was all because the cemetery was flooding.

Almost the entire cemetery is covered in sitting water.

Some flat headstones are underwater, and a few are even slanted due to the wet grounds.

The family News 4 spoke to said it has been a continuous problem.

"This is the last thing we can do for our mom, and that was taken from us," said daughter Shawna Bray.

Bray and Regina Johnson were in complete shock when they pulled up to the gravesite at Moore Cemetery this weekend, hoping to watch as they laid their mother to rest.

"They said that it was too wet for them to bury her there, so they set us up in a false location and that they would take care of burying her at a later time," Johnson said.

They said her gravesite looked like a swamp and no one called to give them a heads up before the funeral.

"The city should have notified us ahead of time," Johnson said.

"I would have said, no, I want her to go back to the funeral home because I want to be there when my mother is laid to rest," Bray said.

This isn't the first time they've seen the cemetery like this.

"We used to call it pond hopping when we would go visit our grandparents graves," Bray said. "They don't fill in the graves themselves and top them off, so they sit in water and headstones fall over."

Bray said her mom talked to the city about the problem many times.

"I am absolutely furious, but this is exactly what my mother did for many years and it's what I will continue to do until it is done," she said.

Brooks Mitchell, the Moore city manager, said they already have a plan in place to fix the drainage. Although, he said the weather will be a major factor on how quickly they can start or get it done.

Michell said he understands the family's frustrations.

"I'm sorry that it happened, but we will get the situation corrected and it will be better in the future," he said.

The sisters hope other families don't have to go through what they have.

"I have never felt a loss this strong than to lose my mother," Bray said. "I thought it hurt with my grandparents but, when its a mom, it's devastating."

Mitchell said, as soon as weather permits, they will get a crew out to start putting some piping and other things underground, while not disturbing the grave sites, that will allow the water to drain better.