Food tasting event to benefit Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s Food for Kids Programs

OKLAHOMA CITY – A food tasting event that will take place in March will benefit the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma’s Food for Kids Programs.

You can enjoy an evening of delicious food from some of the metro’s best chefs during Chef’s Feast 2019.

The Mardi-gras themed event will feature one-of-a-kind auction items, a wine and whiskey pull, live music and food from chefs including:

Chef Dwayne Johnson of Brielle’s Bistro

Chefs Jay Mays and Michael Paske of Café 7

Chef Kendall Curry of Chef Curry to Go

Chefs Kim and Gene Leiterman of CocoFlow Chocolate Cafe

Chef Patrick Williams of FLINT

Chef Mitchell Dunzy of Heritage Grains Bakery

Chef Rob Ferris of Gages Steakhouse

Chef Don Thiery of Guckenheimer Café

Chef Kamala Gamble of Kam’s Kookery & Guilford Gardens

Chef Larry McNeal of McNeal’s Catering

Chef Bryan Wilson of Nebu

Chef de Cuisine Emily Foy of Silks Restaurant at Remington Park

Chef Jonas Favela of Union Wood Fired Grill

Chef Liz Howe of US Foods

Tickets for the event are $175 per individual and $2,000 for a table of 10. Early entry tickets are available for an additional $25 per person and allows access to the event 30 minutes before the doors officially open.

All proceeds from the 32nd consecutive event benefit the food bank’s kids’ program.

The event is set for March 1, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum.

You can purchase tickets here.