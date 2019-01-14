From the shores of the South Pacific and back to Oklahoma: This two man design shop brings together some unique ideas in recycled wood.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAND SPRINGS, OKLAHOMA -- He was a doodler in school.

"I live with a pencil in my hand," says Jimmy Gramblin.

As a kid, he caught grief from both teachers and his parents for dreaming and drawing.

"I remember my dad telling me, "How you going to make a living drawing stuff?"

So did Jake Purdum.

"I've always drawn," he says.

It's not really surprising they found each other through design.

Jimmy hired Jake right out of school to help him work at his small marketing firm.

"You're creative director," Jake smiles, "And I'm senior designer, as I get to say in a 2 person company."

Jimmy and family actually moved to Hawaii for a year, but brain storms are kind of like tropical storms.

When everything lines up you can't stop the waves.

You can only ride them.

"At the core we're artists," says Gramblin. "In everything we do, it starts with an art form."

A big storm in Hawaii knocked down some eucalyptus trees.

Jimmy and Jake, together, started selling sunglasses cut from the dead wood.

Jimmy moved back to Oklahoma, brought some wood with him, and more ideas rolled in with the tide.

He notes, "We saw a connection between Native American, Polynesian, and South American tribal design."

Before you knew it those designs were making their way on to other things made of wood, earrings, cuff links, pins, and bracelets.

They called their company Moku, which means island in Hawaiian, and brought island life to the shores of Keystone Lake.

"We washed up here," smiles Gramblin.

Jimmy still has his advertising clients but their little two man operation is still using tropical brainstorms and Oklahoma storms too.

They're using locally cut Bois Darc wood, Cypress, and Oak to make more jewelry.

"It really has been a process of discovery."

The Moku name keeps growing like branches on a tree, seeking sunlight, and always trending up.

Moku jewelry and other products made from Hawaiian and Oklahoma wood are available for sale on Etsy and Instagram.

http://www.etsy.com/shop/mokustore?ref=l2-shop-header-avatar

http://www.instagram.com/shop_moku/