× Group concerned about airline safety as partial government shutdown continues

OKLAHOMA CITY – As the partial government shutdown slides into its third week, the impact is hitting home for many families.

On Friday, federal government workers missed their first paycheck.

With no end in sight, it seems like things may only get worse in the coming weeks.

Now, we’re hearing that the TSA sickout is getting worse.

It isn’t just security that is a concern, but also safety.

FAA inspectors have been off the job or working without pay. Now, those inspectors are asking the government to not gamble with aviation safety.

Members of the Professional Aviation Safety Specialists were outside Will Rogers World Airport on Monday afternoon for an informational picket.

They wanted to make sure airline passengers know the impact of the ongoing government shutdown.

They say that among the furloughed workers are aviation safety inspectors, who are responsible for making sure passenger planes are cleared to fly.

“There’s no oversight of the inspection process of aircraft across the country. Our aviation safety inspectors are responsible for overseeing those programs. They’re not on the job so the airlines are responsible for doing that on their own right now with nobody looking to see whether or not they’re doing anything,” said David Spero, with Professional Aviation Safety Specialists.

Spero stresses that there is an economic impact that will also be felt in Oklahoma City soon.

Right now, there are over 7,000 federal employees and contractors who aren’t getting paychecks.

Those workers are deciding what bills to pay out of their savings, and not spending on anything else.