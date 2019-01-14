× Kyler Murray Declares for NFL Draft

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray declared for the NFL Draft on Monday afternoon, with a simple tweet saying “I have declared for the NFL Draft.”

The decision does not eliminate baseball as an option, but it allows Murray to pursue football, to see where he may be drafted and how NFL teams view him as a potential pro player.

Murray was picked ninth overall by the Oakland Athletics in the Major League Baseball Draft last summer and signed a $4.66 million signing bonus with the A’s.

There were reports Sunday Murray was negotiating with the A’s to get more money in his contract, but Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reported the meeting with the A’s was simply about his baseball potential and had nothing to do with money.

Murray will have a lot of decisions still to make as the A’s begin spring training in about a month and the NFL’s offseason schedule goes along leading up to the draft, which begins April 25.

Some observers believe Murray will be a first round draft pick in the NFL, others think he’s a second or third round pick.

Murray declaring for the NFL Draft does eliminate the option of returning to play at Oklahoma, where he won the Heisman Trophy in 2018.

