× Lincoln Blvd. narrows to one lane at NE 23rd St. for inauguration ceremony

OKLAHOMA CITY – Due to the inauguration ceremony Monday, a busy road near the Oklahoma State Capitol will be narrowed to one lane.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, soutbound Lincoln Blvd. will be narrowed to one lane between NE 23rd St. and NE 18th St.

This is expected to last from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., during the inauguration ceremony.

Northbound is already narrowed due to ongoing capitol construction.