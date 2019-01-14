Man, 9-year-old taken to hospital in critical condition following accident with semi in Rogers County

ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. – A man and his 9-year-old passenger were taken to the hospital in critical condition after an accident involving a semi in Rogers County.

It happened just after 7 p.m. Sunday on US 412 eastbound near Catoosa, Oklahoma.

According to a trooper’s report, a pickup and semi were eastbound on the highway when the pickup’s driver drove into the back of the semi for an unknown reason.

The driver of the pickup, 30, and his 9-year-old passenger, were pinned and had to be extricated. They were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The semi driver and his passenger were not injured.

Officials say the cause of the collision is still under investigation.