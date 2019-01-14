× Man accused of taking inappropriate photos of woman in metro store’s changing room arrested

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man accused of taking inappropriate pictures of a young woman in a changing room at a metro store has been arrested.

Police say they have arrested 35-year-old Jason Yarbrough in connection to a December 20, 2018, incident at Dick’s Sporting Goods near Penn and Memorial.

When police arrived that day, they spoke with the victim who said she was trying on items in the dressing room when she noticed a shadow by the door, “looked down and saw a shoe with a cell phone on it with the camera exposed, facing her.”

She said when she got out of the dressing room to find out what was going on, the person had already left.

Yarbrough was arrested January 11 and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on two counts of taking clandestine photos.