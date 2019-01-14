OKC Parks to host free trout fishing clinic

OKLAHOMA CITY – Interested in learning more about trout fishing? You’re just in luck!

Staff and volunteer instructors from the Parks and Recreation Department and Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation will be sharing everything you need to know about trout fishing, from the best bait and equipment to knot tying and fish cleaning.

Anglers who want to learn trout fishing skills for Oklahoma City’s annual rainbow trout season are invited to attend the clinic on January 18 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Putnam City High School Gymnasium, 5300 NW 50th St.

The clinic is open to anglers of all ages. Call the H.B. Parsons Fish Hatchery at (405) 297-1426 for required registration.

The city’s annual rainbow trout season started December 1, 2018 and ends February 28 at Dolese Youth Park Pond, 5105 NW 50th St.

During trout season, anglers must follow City and state trout fishing regulations: