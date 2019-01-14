Oklahoma bank helping federal employees during government shutdown

OKLAHOMA CITY – As thousands of government employees head back to work after not being paid last week, an Oklahoma bank is hoping to take a little bit of the stress away from those families.

During the government shutdown, federal employees have been furloughed or are going to work but still not receiving a paycheck. While that continues, Legacy Bank is allowing customers who are furloughed government employees to overdraw their accounts up to the amount of their back pay without facing a fine.

“We value our customers and are thankful for their service as a government employee, and we hopes this helps ease their minds during this shutdown,” says Store Manager Kaci Barrett.

“Legacy Bank is providing fee free overdrafts up to the amount of their deferred paychecks—or in effect covering their missed paycheck until they receive back pay at the end of the shutdown,” said Legacy Bank President Michael Chaloner.

