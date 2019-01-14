Oklahoma City man killed in weekend crash

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – An Oklahoma City man was killed in a one-car collision over the weekend.

It happened at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday on NE 23rd St. in the 6800 block, Midwest City police say.

According to police, Anthony Jones, 39, of Oklahoma City, was traveling westbound on NE 23rd St. when his car left the roadway for an unknown reason.

Investigators say the vehicle continued west and struck a drainage ditch culvert on the north side of the street.

Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities did not release any other details.