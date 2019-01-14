× Oklahoma resident surprised by Publisher’s Clearing House Prize Patrol

OKLAHOMA CITY – One Oklahoma resident was in for quite a surprise on Monday afternoon.

The Publisher’s Clearing House Prize Patrol went to a metro apartment with balloons, a bouquet of roses and a big check in hand to surprise Eddie Hargraves.

“I can’t believe it happened. I mean you sit there on the Internet all the time saying, ‘It’s probably just a waste of my time.’ You see the commercials and everything and wonder what it would be like to win. Now I know and it’s kind, I see why they’re stunned because you don’t have people come knocking on your door saying, ‘You won a million dollars buddy,'” Hargraves said.

Hargraves says he plans to use the money to pay some bills and save for retirement.