OSU's Tyron Johnson Declares for NFL Draft

Oklahoma State wide receiver Tyron Johnson has decided to bypass his senior season in college and declare for the NFL Draft.

Johnson tweeted his decision on Monday afternoon.

Johnson played two years for the Cowboys after transferring from LSU following the 2015 season.

In seasons with OSU, Johnson had 71 catches for 1,138 yards and ten touchdowns.

Johnson was named the Offensive Player of the Game in the Liberty Bowl win over Missouri.