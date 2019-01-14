× Political newcomer takes Oklahoma’s top job, replaces Fallin

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma is officially getting its new Republican governor, a 46-year-old political newcomer who promised he’d use his business acumen to make state government more transparent and fiscally sound.

Gov.-elect Kevin Stitt and other statewide elected officials will be sworn into office Monday during a ceremony on the south steps of the Oklahoma Capitol. The start of Stitt’s tenure marks the exit of term-limited Republic Gov. Mary Fallin, who broke gender barriers during nearly 40 years in state politics that also included stints as legislator, lieutenant governor and U.S. congresswoman.

Stitt distanced himself from Fallin on the campaign trail and already has replaced nearly all her top appointees and cabinet secretaries.

Stitt will outline his agenda in a State of the State address on Feb. 4.