Traffic along Sheridan Ave. in downtown Oklahoma City affected by inaugural celebrations

OKLAHOMA CITY – Drivers who are heading to downtown Oklahoma City may need to find an alternate route amid celebrations for the state’s newest governor.

Officials with the City of Oklahoma City say access to Sheridan Ave. in downtown Oklahoma City will be affected through Monday evening’s rush hour amid inaugural celebrations.

Crews say only inaugural ball attendees using valet parking, the Oklahoma City streetcar and people accessing Century Center will be allowed on Sheridan from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday night.

All other traffic will be detoured.

If you are heading to Century Center, officials say drivers should approach from the north by going south on Broadway Ave. and turning right on Sheridan.