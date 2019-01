GARFIELD COUNTY, Okla. – Garfield County residents and locals in surrounding areas may have felt some shaking to begin the work week.

At around 2:20 a.m. Monday, the USGS recorded a 3.6 magnitude earthquake in the southern part of the county.

The epicenter of the earthquake was about 2.7 miles east/northeast of Douglas, Oklahoma; about 56 miles north of Oklahoma City.

Residents in Enid, Guthrie and Stillwater may also have felt the quake.