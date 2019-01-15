11-year-old who spent most of his life in DHS custody hoping to be adopted

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EDMOND, Okla. - Drake may look familiar to you - he was featured on A Place To Call Home a year and a half ago.

He's a bit shy, but quickly warms up with his high energy, which serves him well with one of his favorite sports.

"Basketball,” Drake, 11, said. "It's fun. You can get exercise out."

Like many kids his age, Drake has the most fun playing outdoors, especially when it involves playing catch with dogs. It's something he'd like to do in the country one day at a home.

And, he'd love to make his adoptive parents proud by becoming a police officer.

"Help people when they get hurt,” Drake said.

Just like his favorite superhero, Superman.

"Because he's a hero," he said.

Drake went into DHS custody in 2011. Most of his life has been in group homes and foster homes.

Because of a tough past with a lot of trauma, his adoption worker says he can be down on himself, but he remains hopeful.

Drake says he wants to be adopted so he can have a new family. He's open to any family as long as they're loving, considerate and patient.

A child - waiting for his place to call home.

For more information on adopting Drake call Tom Peterson at 405-325-9398 and please tell him you saw him on this segment.

