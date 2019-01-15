× Affair of the Heart fan? Save those Braum’s market receipts

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local business is hoping to help its customers attend one of the state’s largest contemporary craft shows free of charge.

Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy Stores is the new title sponsor of ‘An Affair of the Heart’ for six shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Springfield in 2019.

“Braum’s has been an Oklahoma staple for over 50 years and partnering with An Affair of the Heart is a way for us to support another great Oklahoma company, and what has become a tradition for generations of attendees,” said Mandy Merrifield, marketing director of Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy Stores and Fresh Markets. “We are excited to offer free tickets to our customers, and share our great products and shopping experience with Braum’s An Affair of the Heart shoppers.”

Throughout the partnership, Braum’s customers can redeem Fresh Market store receipts for free tickets to the 2019 Oklahoma shows.

Organizers say Braum’s customers can save Braum’s Fresh Market receipts from any Braum’s location in Oklahoma, Texas, Kansas, Missouri and northwest Arkansas. Receipts that total $25 or more can be redeemed for one free ticket to ‘An Affair of the Heart.’

Multiple receipts can be combined to total $25 on qualifying products for each free ticket, with up to four tickets allowed per household.

Receipts dating Jan. 1, 2019 and after qualify for the promotion.

Braum’s An Affair of the Heart is preparing for the Feb. 8- Feb.10 show at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City.

“What started as a small, one-day event put together by eight women over 30 years ago has amassed into a sophisticated business with a roster of more than 1,000 vendors and over 50,000 visitors who frequent our Oklahoma shows throughout the year,” said Eleanor Blakeman, founding partner of An Affair of the Heart. “We are excited to partner with another Oklahoma company with solid roots and great customer experiences. We’re thrilled with the title sponsorship which changes the name to Braum’s An Affair of the Heart. Customers can expect the same fun shopping experiences they’ve had with us for more than 30 years.”

Admission is $10 at the door, and each ticket is good for all three days.