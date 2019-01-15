Police investigate body found in Midwest City creek

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Midwest City Police are investigating a body found in a creek near NE 10th and Midwest Blvd. Tuesday afternoon.

It is unknown at this time if foul play is involved, MWCPD has called in the Medical Examiner to determine cause of death.

Officials say a driver spotted the body partially submerged in the creek.

When officers arrived they found a body lying face up in the creek.

Authorities describe the body as a fully-clothed white male.

This is a developing story. We will keep you updated.

35.478076 -97.388515