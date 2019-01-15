× Brad Paisley set to perform at Winstar World Casino this spring

THACKERVILLE, Okla. – Country music star Brad Paisley is set to perform in Oklahoma this spring!

Paisley will be making a stop at Winstar World Casino’s Global Event Center in March.

All of Paisley’s albums have gone gold or platinum on the Billboard charts. He is also a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

Some of his most popular songs include “I’m Gonna Miss Her,” “Mud on the Tires,” and “The World.”

The March 29 concert starts at 9 p.m., and doors open at 7:30 p.m.

