‘Dent and ding scam’ leaves big dent in Oklahoma City woman’s wallet

OKLAHOMA CITY - Norma Sullivan just wanted the dents and dings gone from her truck.

“It just looks like crap,” she said.

Now her husband's worn pick-up truck looks terrible, like it has zebra stripes from the black and white spray paint.

“Oh, he's just going to town,” she said.

The guy 'going to town' with the spray paint on her pick-up went by the name Tommy John from '5 Guys Mobile Auto Body.'

Sullivan says he showed up at her front door one day with tools and pressured her to let him fix the pick-up on the spot.

We checked.

Both the coupon and address he gave Norma are bogus. The phone number still works, but no one is taking or returning calls.

The Tommy John fella punched around on a few dents on Norma’s pick-up, but the biggest dent he left behind was in her pocketbook.

“That's a hard lesson to learn,” she said. “Over $2,000 just gone.”

She says she believed him because, “he gave me that sad story that he just got out of the hospital and he's got cancer and he needed money.”

The In Your Corner bottom line:

A real dent technician is not going to approach you at home or in a parking lot.

The imposters will only accept cash, and they tend to use a cheap white or blue wax on the dents

It’s likely whoever did this to Norma's pick-up is still peddling this same shady deal in our area.

Again, Norma says the man said he name was Tommy John with “5 Guys Mobile Auto Body.”

She remembers him being a white man with a beard, likely in his fifties and driving an older model white Chevy pick-up with a tool box behind the cab.