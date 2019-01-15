Deplorable living conditions, baby flown to hospital leads to arrest of four people in Ardmore 

ARDMORE, Okla. – Four Ardmore residents have been arrested on child neglect charges

“Dec. 21, officers were initially called to a medical call,” said Detective Landon Gary. “The initial report was that a 10-month-old was unresponsive.”

According to Gary, the baby was having trouble staying awake.

Four people living in the home, Marcus Mason, Holly Mason, Jeremy Macip and Sherri Macip, told police the baby had accidentally taken another child’s medication.

The baby was flown to a Tulsa hospital and was later released.

“That’s still part of it that’s still being investigated, is the exact circumstances of how the 10-month-old got into contact with it,” Gary told KXII.

KXII reports court records show “the four told police the medication was Clonidine, used for ADHD and high blood pressure.” However, the hospital told police the child took Benzodiazepine, a type of prescription sedative.

Police say the conditions of the home were deplorable.

“There was animal feces on the floor, there was infestation of insects, there was trash and everything just strung throughout the home,” Gary said. “Something that takes a long period of time to get to.”

Seven children, ages 10 months to 14 years were removed from the home. They were taken into protective custody.