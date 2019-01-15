× Hawks Too Hot for the Thunder in Atlanta

The Atlanta Hawks shot 62 percent from the field and made 18 three-pointers to beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 142-126 on Tuesday night at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Hawks built a 15-point lead in the first half, scoring a Thunder opponent record 45 points in the second quarter to take a 70-59 lead to halftime.

The Thunder rallied with a 41-point third quarter to take a three-point lead to the fourth quarter, then the Hawks scored 45 points in the final quarter to win going away.

Seven Hawks scored in double figures, led by John Collins, who had 26 points on 12-of-14 shooting.

Former OU guard Trae Young had 24 points, made four three-pointers and had 11 assists and 6 rebounds.

The Thunder had five score in double figures, led by Russell Westbrook’s 31 points and 11 assists.

Paul George had 24 points, but was just 6-for-18 from the field.

Five of his six made baskets were from three-point range.

Dennis Schroder returned to where he played his first five seasons in the NBA and had 21 points.

Jerami Grant added 21 as well, while Steven Adams had 16 points and was seven-for-seven from the field.

The Thunder shot 46 percent from the field and were just 9-for-32 from three-point range for 28 percent.

OKC falls to 26-17 on the season.

The Thunder return home to host the Los Angeles Lakers Thursday night at 8:30 pm.