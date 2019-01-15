Juvenile offender dies at Central Oklahoma Juvenile Center

TECUMSEH, Okla. – The Oklahoma Office of Juvenile Affairs says an 18-year-old female offender in its custody has died.

The Oklahoman reports the offender was housed at the Central Oklahoma Juvenile Center in Tecumseh when she was taken to a hospital following a “critical incident” Jan. 1. The nature of the incident wasn’t disclosed.

Agency spokeswoman Paula Christiansen says the woman’s family notified officials on Jan. 8 that she had died. The offender was not identified.

Officials say the incident is under investigation. Christiansen says it’s the first time a juvenile offender has died in custody since an offender died from a heart condition at least 15 years ago.

Executive director Steven Buck says the agency is providing trauma assistance to residents and staff involved in the incident.