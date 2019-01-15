Law enforcement agencies investigate secret grave in Okfuskee County

OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities from several law enforcement agencies flocked to a small Oklahoma town on Tuesday morning following a strange discovery.

Officials tell News 4 that agencies responded to what appears to be clandestine graves near the town of Clearview, located in Okfuskee County.

“Right now, we are in the early stages of an investigation that we’ve called in the OSBI to help us with. We also have some Texas officials to help us with it,” said Okfuskee County Undersheriff R.L. Wilbourn.

Law enforcement officials from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Okfuskee County Sheriff’s Office, the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office and officers from the Temple Police Department (TX) are all at the scene.

“It’s so early, at this stage, there isn’t a whole lot we can tell you about it,” Wilbourn told News 4 at the scene.

A news release from the Temple Police Department says that detectives received information that led them to Oklahoma regarding the disappearance of 28-year-old Jenna Scott and 32-year-old Michael Swearingin.

At this point, no other details are being released.