Man arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run involving 60-year-old woman

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police have arrested a man in connection to a hit-and-run that killed a 60-year-old woman.

The incident happened January 11, at approximately 6:40 a.m., near SW 38th and South Pennsylvania Avenue.

According to police, Tamara Michele Paulson walked from her home to a nearby Braum’s for breakfast every morning and then walked across Penn to a nearby bus stop where she waited for a bus to take her to work downtown.

On the morning of January 11, while doing that normal, morning routine, she was hit by a pickup.

"A pick up truck, a white Chevy pick up truck, was crossing the street, struck her and then drove off. The driver of that vehicle did not stop to check on her or anything, simply left the scene,” MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department said.

An arrest warrant stated Luis Soltero, 25, hit Paulson and then drove to his ex-girlfriend's house where he covered the car with tarp.

Police caught up with Soltero at the house and after a 12-hour standoff, he turned himself in and allegedly admitted to driving the car at the time of the incident.

He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on a complaint of leaving the scene of an accident with a fatality.