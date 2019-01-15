Midwest City police work to identify deceased man found in a creek

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. - Crime tape and emergency vehicles brought a lot of attention to the intersection of Midwest Boulevard and Northeast 10th Street as police conducted a death investigation.

"About 3:15 p.m. today, we had a passerby call 911 indicating they possibly saw a dead body laying in the creek," said Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes.

He says the deceased is described as a white male, fully clothed, not fully submerged, lying face up in the water. Firefighters were called in to help remove the body. Officials on the scene could be seen putting yellow tent markers at various points where the body was recovered and photographing them.

"We have not identified who it is, don’t know the cause of death," said Chief Clabes. "I don’t think he's been there very long. Obviously, this is a busy intersection here, lots of traffic, so if he’d had been there for sometime we think someone would've called us."

Medical examiners and lab personnel documented the scene for hours with several onlookers watching it all unfold for about three hours.

"This is what goes on in Midwest City, like any other side of town really," said resident Jonathan Smallwood. "I really couldn’t see the body but we saw when they drug him out, he was already in the body bag."

"I don’t know what to think," said onlooker Jordan Jimenez. "I was just coming down here to see what was going on, and it turned out to be something pretty bad."

The body has been transported to the medical examiner's office for further examination.