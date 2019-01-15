× OKC streetcar the victim of hit-and-run

OKLAHOMA CITY – An OKC streetcar was the victim of a hit-and-run incident Tuesday evening.

A motorist hit streetcar 801 and then fled the scene around 7 p.m.

Seven passengers were on board at the time. No injuries were reported.

Minor damage visible (scuff marks and broken indicator light) however, a full review and inspection of vehicle will be performed.

And there’s paperwork involved for us passengers: pic.twitter.com/QCif0vwwH8 — Matt Epting (@mattepting) January 16, 2019

The passengers on the streetcar were given cards to fill out, similar to the cards given when EMBARK city buses are involved in an accident.

Police are investigating the incident.