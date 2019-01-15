× Oklahoma City Council approves new rules for home sharing services

OKLAHOMA CITY – City leaders voted to approve new rules for people who rent houses, apartments and bedrooms using home sharing services within Oklahoma City limits.

On Tuesday, the Oklahoma City Council voted to require people offering rentals to get a $24 annual license. The rules also require the properties to have working smoke detectors, fire extinguishers and carbon monoxide detectors.

Hosts, whose rental property is not their primary residence, must get an exception from the Board of Adjustment and pay a $300 filing fee.

All hosts in Historic Preservation districts must also get the exception from the Board of Adjustment and pay the $300 filing fee. Those hosts must live in the property, and be on site at the time of the rental.

Hosts who have already rented a property to a guest don’t have to get the special exception, even if they are in historic districts. However, the $24 annual licence will still be required.

Also, officials say everyone who rents using a home sharing site must pay applicable hotel taxes and sales taxes.

Hosts are not allowed to rent to guests for more than 30 consecutive days to each renter, and must comply with all city building and fire codes.

Required forms and other information will be available when the rules take effect on Feb. 14.

“Airbnb helps local families earn meaningful extra money and is a growing part of the Oklahoma City economy. Today’s vote recognizes the short-term rental community and we commend the City Council for leading an inclusive process to develop reasonable regulations. We look forward to working with the City in the months and years ahead to continue supporting healthy tourism in Oklahoma City,” Laura Spanjian, Airbnb Senior Public Policy Director, said.