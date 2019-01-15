Oklahoma City police warn of door-to-door vehicle repair scam

OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City police are warning of a potential door-to-door scam that left a woman out of $2,000.

Police say last month, a man, claiming to work for an auto body shop, went to a woman’s door, claiming to be down on his luck.

He allegedly told the victim he would repair the dents on her vehicle for $1,100, “and after completing the repairs he claimed she needed the spots touched up with paint.”

The man took more money from the victim for the “paint repairs,” but used a different color paint to “prime” the vehicle, and then promised the victim he’d pick up the vehicle to take to his body shop.

According to police, the man did not fix the damage he caused to the woman’s vehicle.

He is described as a white male, 50-60 years of age, salt/pepper hair, medium build with a full beard.