Oklahoma City Public School Board approves medical marijuana policy

OKLAHOMA CITY – More than six months after Oklahoma voters passed a measure that legalized medical marijuana, a local school district has approved its own policy regarding the law.

Under State Question 788, a person 18 years or older would need to apply for a medical marijuana license with the Oklahoma State Department of Health after receiving a note from their doctor. If approved, the patient would then have to pay $100 to obtain that license.

Since applications became available in August, officials say more than 30,000 patient applications have been approved by the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority.

On Monday, the Oklahoma City Public Schools Board of Education approved a policy regarding medical marijuana in its schools.

The policy states that the district will not “take any adverse action against an employee for holding a medical marijuana license.”

However, the policy states that employees cannot use or possess marijuana while at school or during school hours, even if they have a medical marijuana license.

“Students whose medical condition requires the use of medical marijuana are allowed to access and utilize marijuana in accordance with state law,” the policy states.

Officials say school personnel are not legally allowed to administer medical marijuana to students, but the district will provide a private location for a caregiver to administer medical marijuana to students at school.

“The caregiver is responsible for bringing the medical marijuana to the qualifying student and promptly removing the medical marijuana from the premises after consumption or use,” it states.

If employees or students are found violating the district’s policy, they will be disciplined.

The policy also states that if the district’s federal funds are jeopardized because of its stance on medical marijuana, it can change the policy immediately.

“If the federal government declares that the District’s federal funds are jeopardized by this policy or asks the District to cease and desist the implementation of this policy, this policy shall be suspended immediately and the District will comply with any federal guidance and/or directives related to this policy,” it states.