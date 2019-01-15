Oklahoma City Thunder partnering with Hiring Our Heroes for military hiring expo
OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Thunder and Hiring Our Heroes are teaming up to host a military hiring expo at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.
The event will include more than 80 employers who will meet with veterans, military spouses and personnel of all ranks and levels of experience.
According to the Thunder, companies participating range from some of America’s largest employers to smaller companies from across the region.
The expo is free and open to active duty service members, Guard and Reserve, veterans and military spouses.
Before the event, there will be a free workshop where participants will learn how to create and refine resumes, craft effective LinkedIn profiles and partake in mock interviews.
“We are so excited to be a part of the Hiring Our Heroes initiative for a second year,” said Christine Berney, Thunder vice president of Community Relations. “This event is a great way for the Thunder community to give back to individuals and families who have given us so much and help them take their next professional step.”
The event is set for January 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Anyone who registers early is eligible to receive up to two free tickets for the Thunder vs. Pelicans game that evening.
Click here if you’d like to register.