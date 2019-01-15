× Oklahoma City Thunder partnering with Hiring Our Heroes for military hiring expo

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Thunder and Hiring Our Heroes are teaming up to host a military hiring expo at the Chesapeake Energy Arena.

The event will include more than 80 employers who will meet with veterans, military spouses and personnel of all ranks and levels of experience.

According to the Thunder, companies participating range from some of America’s largest employers to smaller companies from across the region.

The expo is free and open to active duty service members, Guard and Reserve, veterans and military spouses.

Before the event, there will be a free workshop where participants will learn how to create and refine resumes, craft effective LinkedIn profiles and partake in mock interviews.