× Oklahoma City Thunder to host new interactive event for young fans

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Thunder will host a new interactive event for young Thunder fans in March.

The event, “Recess with Rumble,” includes access to the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, appearances by the Thunder Girls, Thunder Drummers and Storm Chasers.

Guests will have the opportunity to explore the museum, learn about the western art and artifacts and take photos with Rumble.

Attendees can learn about Rumble’s unique upbringing and path to the Oklahoma City Thunder as a part of the museum’s new “Ancient. Massive. Wild. – The Bison Exhibit,” starting Feb. 8 through May 12.