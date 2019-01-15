Governor Kevin Stitt’s complete inauguration speech

Oklahoma City Thunder to host new interactive event for young fans

Posted 7:14 am, January 15, 2019, by

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - MAY 31: Oklahoma City Thunder mascot Rumble the Bison bangs a drum before the start of their Game Six against the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals of the 2014 NBA Playoffs at Chesapeake Energy Arena on May 31, 2014 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City Thunder will host a new interactive event for young Thunder fans in March.

The event, “Recess with Rumble,” includes access to the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, appearances by the Thunder Girls, Thunder Drummers and Storm Chasers.

Guests will have the opportunity to explore the museum, learn about the western art and artifacts and take photos with Rumble.

Attendees can learn about Rumble’s unique upbringing and path to the Oklahoma City Thunder as a part of the museum’s new “Ancient. Massive. Wild. – The Bison Exhibit,” starting Feb. 8 through May 12.

Tickets for Recess with Rumble are available in two packages. The Recess package is $40 and includes an event ticket, admission to the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, gifts from Rumble, snacks and high-fives from Rumble and his friends. The Recess and Game Package is $74 and will include the same elements along with a ticket to the Thunder vs. Nuggets game on March 29.

