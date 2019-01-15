Oklahoma family’s Christmas light display provides over 240,000 meals for hungry Oklahomans

NORMAN, Okla. – During the season of giving, an Oklahoma family decided to use their Christmas light display to help Oklahomans in need.

This year, the annual Downs Family Christmas Light Ministry in Norman raised $29,168 and 8,138 pounds of food for the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. The organization says this year’s donations will provide 240,125 meals for chronically hungry children, seniors living on limited incomes and families struggling to make ends meet.

For the past 10 years, the Downs family has put on a magnificent Christmas light display at their home in Norman. While there is no charge to view the show, visitors are encouraged to donate money or food, which is then given to the Regional Food Bank.

“We are so grateful for the past decade of support from the Downs Family,” said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank. “Thanks to their support, and support from the community, thousands of meals will be provided to families who are struggling to put food on the table during the cold, winter months.”

During the past decade, the display has generated enough food and money to help provide more than 2 million meals.